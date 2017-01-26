St. Peter Issues Downtown Snow Emergency For Thursday Night to Friday Morning

The City of Saint Peter is issuing a Snow Emergency. City crews will be doing snow removal in the downtown area on Thursday, January 26th beginning at midnight. Work will be completed by 8:00 AM on Friday, January 27th. If a vehicle is on the street, the vehicle may be towed at the owner's expense. Please help the crews complete this work safely by removing all vehicles off of the streets in the downtown. Residents living in the downtown area may park in one of the City owned parking lots listed below:

Lot #2 - located west of the CenturyLink building at 100 West Nassau Street

Lot #3 - behind Arrow Ace Hardware and Godfather's Pizza can be accessed from either Park Row or Nassau Street.

Lot #4 - 200 block of Park Row (west of the south bound alley) can be accessed from Park Row.

Lot #5 - at the southwest corner of the Grace Street/South Minnesota Avenue intersection, can be accessed from either Grace Street or South Minnesota Avenue.

---KEYC News 12