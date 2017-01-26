MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Uses For Essential Oils

Shelly Bartlett with INdiGo Organic in Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about essential oils. Bartlett says essential oils have their benefits when used correctly and safely. Important factors to keep in mind are dosage and application method. Some essential oils used in the wrong doses or too high a concentration cause cause harmful changes in the body, and can be damaging to the skin, liver and other organs if used improperly.

Bartlett says it's important to remember that an essential oil that is safe when applied in one way may not be safe when used in another way. Essential oils can be used for a variety of things, including headaches, stress, as an air freshner and for your bath water.

You can find more details on essential oils by visiting: http://www.indigoorganic.com/essential-oils