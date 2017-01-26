Area Teachers Among MN Teacher of the Year Candidates

The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 132 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

This year’s program will name the 53rd Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.

The candidates for 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, listed by their school districts, are:

Margo Wayne, Albert Lea

Stephanie Hallman, Alden-Conger

Dan Bordwell, Anoka-Hennepin

Marsha Wilson, Austin

Anna Gross, Barnesville

Shauna Heggum, Battle Lake

Alex Jurek, Becker

Lynn Adams, Big Lake

Daniel Haley, Big Lake

Jeffrey Boyle, Blessed Trinity Catholic School, Richfield

Ryan Meyering, Bloomington

Bryan Johnson, Braham

Lori Lemieux, Braham

Karla Johnson, Brainerd

John Glas, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Marie Hansen, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

David Taylor, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Stacy Kelzer, Cambridge-Isanti

Andrea Krueger, Centennial

Michele McClellan, Centennial

Alison Humpal, Columbia Heights

Charlene Warne, Delano

Annette Petersmeyer, Duluth

Sheila Shusterich, Duluth

Angela Taylor, Eden Prairie

Erin Webster, Eden Prairie

Ben Kirkwold, Elk River

Sue Yankowiak, Elk River

Pam Brolsma, Fairmont

Heidi Barlage, Farmington

Eric Mickelson, Goodridge

Tom Brenny, Hastings

Renee Drewicke, Herman-Norcross

Jeanne Bymark, Hibbing

Jennifer Anderson, Hutchinson

Lori Gustafson, Inver Grove Heights

Jennifer Honek, Isle

Claudia Roesler, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Sandy Skon, Kaleidoscope Charter School, Otsego

Liz Harwood, Kasson-Mantorville

Heidi Haugen, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Laura McAnally, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Maria Amundson, Lake Park-Audubon

Kelly Hillier, Lakeville

Mary Zilge, Lakeville

Helen Lester, Lester Prairie

Stephanie Laabs, Le Sueur-Henderson

Anastasia Eldredge, Mahtomedi

Toni Hames, Mankato

Katie Melgaard, Marshall County Central

Hinda Abdi, Minneapolis

Alex Berry, Minneapolis

Greta Callahan, Minneapolis

Adrian Davis, Minneapolis

Sigrid Espe, Minneapolis

Jonathon Pierpont, Minneapolis

Ken Shain, Minneapolis

Kris Thornwall, Minneapolis

LaCrissha Walton, Minneapolis

Heather Anderson, Minneota

Sarah Stassen, Minneota

Alison Alowonle, Minnetonka

Angela Jelinek, Moorhead

Tammy Ressler, Moorhead

Erin Gillespie, Morris

Heidi Shah, Mounds View

Taylor Toellner, Mounds View

Stephanee Goeken, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale

Scott Pierce, Northeast Metro 916

Sarah Swan McDonald, Northfield

Breanna Blad, Osseo

Dennis Loeks, Osseo

Scott Noet, Owatonna

Jessica Rocheleau, Pierz

Debra Sauke, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Kristen Kilpo, Proctor

Neil Lahammer, Red Wing

Sheena Tisland, Red Wing

Steve Hemming, Richfield

Teresa Stadem, Richfield

Sue Lundquist, Robbinsdale

Janice Frerks, Rochester

Brenda Dahl, Roseau

Brian Fendrich, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan

Charity Przepiora, Roseville

Kristie Sullivan, Rothsay

Eric Telander, Rush City

Karrie Fredrickson, Sartell-St. Stephen

Cory Zimpel, Sauk Rapids-Rice

Rachel Beran, Shakopee

Wade Laughlin, Shakopee

Krissy Purington, Shakopee

Susanne Springer, Shakopee

Amanda Pearson, Sibley East

Lauren Hughes (Brannen), Spring Lake Park

Doug Potthoff, Spring Lake Park

Glenn Morehouse Olson, St. Francis

Alicia Ekegren, St. Paul

Soraya Folley, St. Paul

John Horton, St. Paul

Michael Houston, St. Paul

Holly Johnston, St. Paul

Ian Keith, St. Paul

Bonnie Laabs, St. Paul

Jody Rohweller-Kocur, St. Paul

Staretta Taylor-Cooper, St. Paul

Mark Westpfahl, St. Paul

Carole Whitney, St. Paul

Ong Xiong, St. Paul

Eileen Zachman, St. Paul

Patrick Wiggin, St. Paul Preparatory School, St. Paul

Nicholas Johnson, Stewartville

Erin Nickleby, Stillwater

Katy Pupungatoa, Stillwater

Tate Schoeberlein, Stillwater

Andrew Weaver, Stillwater

Elizabeth Neilson, Twin Cities Academy, St. Paul

Kelly Foertsch, Underwood

Angela Hartman, Underwood

T.J. Pelanek, Underwood

Leslie Kurtz, Waconia

John Pohland, Waconia

Cindy Shook, Waconia

David Oraskovich, Waseca

James Autio, West St. Paul/Mendota Heights/Eagan

Corey Bulman, Westonka

Lori Knauf, Westonka

Cynthia Loewen, Westonka

Jean Ann Thayer, Westonka

Kelley Berger, Wheaton

Philip Wacker, White Bear Lake

Linda Pfeilsticker, Winona

-KEYC News 12