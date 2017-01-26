Waseca Disaster Center Set to Close

The Waseca disaster recovery center will close January 30, 2017, at 6 p.m.

In order to be eligible for federal assistance, survivors must register for aid by that date. The center is located in the Waseca Public Safety Center, 303 S. State St.

Survivors in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties may continue to register for assistance through Jan. 30 in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS-Video Relay Service; TTY: 800-462-7585).

Operators, including multilingual ones, are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The official FEMA app is available for download at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Or, visit fema.gov/mobile-app. to download the app.

-KEYC News 12