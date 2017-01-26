Miracle League Gets $2,500 Grant From Shopko Foundation

The Miracle League of North Mankato has received a $2,500.00 grant from the Shopko Foundation for the Fallenstein Playground, an inclusive playground that will be built next to Fallenstein Baseball Field at Caswell Park.

The grant supports a community effort to build an inclusive playground next to where the Miracle League of North Mankato plays summer and fall baseball games. An inclusive playground provides an accessible surface for children who use wheelchairs and other mobility aides. The equipment is designed so children of all abilities can play side by side with their peers and experience the liberation of play.

Eric Sletten, Executive Director of the Miracle League of North Mankato who is leading the fundraising efforts for the playground said that the fundraising team and he are grateful for the incredible support received from our community and the Shopko Foundation. “Our dream has been to create an all-inclusive playground for people of all abilities…a place where everyone can enjoy a sense of welcome and belonging; a place where children and adults can simply have fun and play”.

-KEYC News 12