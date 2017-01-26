Proposed Minnesota Budget Includes Many Fee Increases

Gov. Mark Dayton's two-year budget proposal increases spending by $1.2 billion and includes a long list of fee increases that will hit Minnesota residents directly in the wallet.

Dayton's plan includes many items that could easily be overshadowed, such as a $1 increase to renew a driver's license. The extra money would go toward operating a new registration system for licenses and motor vehicle titles.

Some of the widest-reaching fee increases would fall on outdoors enthusiasts as the Department of Natural Resources is seeking $40 million in extra fees on ATVs, boats, snowmobiles, ski trail passes, state park entrance and more.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says each part of the proposed budget ensures the state government provides Minnesota residents with services.

