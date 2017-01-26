Expectations Change After Record Close of Dow Jones Industrial Average

After flirting for weeks with a huge milestone, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 20,000, a new record territory.

"Actually I'm kind of surprised and if you look at a lot of pre–election discussion about Trump's impact on the market most of it was fairly negative and that he's viewed as being kind of a risky shoot from the hip kind of guy and people were concerned but I think this trump rally surprised a lot of people," MSU Finance Professor, Steve Wilcox said.

Market pricing is based on future earnings and with recent news about deregulation and possible corporate tax cuts, people raise expectations for future earnings.

"I think some of the big response of the market has been with stocks like energy financial institutions, to a lesser degree pharmaceuticals mostly because they benefit from deregulation," Wilcox said.

But Wilcox says cutting corporate tax cuts will be difficult to do.

"Any tax cuts, a lot of people want them to be revenue neutral where any spending would offset the tax cuts and that's a very political thing and that's much harder for the president to deal with than deregulation," Wilcox said.

But with expectation comes risk.

"If we get out six months in a year and progress hasn't matched what the market was expecting then you could see a downturn. All the things now that are coming out are positive for stocks," Wilcox said.

As of right now, stocks are looking expensive.

"People make things too complicated and a lot of times its just best to think where's the money going to go and bonds right now the yields are low, the expectations of interest are going to go up and so they don't look all that attractive," Wilcox said.

--KEYC News 12