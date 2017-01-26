Prep Athlete: Zach Jakes

Last year, Mankato West wrestler Zach Jakes came up just short of winning a state title as a sophomore.

This year, he's unbeaten, with his eyes set on making another run at the championship.

Size, strength, and technique, this Scarlets wrestler uses a variety of tools to dominate opponents.

"I can't really pick out one thing, everything is very physically draining for the opponent," said Evan Jakes, assistant coach.

"When you come in, and you work hard the way that he does, it's tough to beat," said Dustin Buttell, head coach.

Zach Jakes is on one mission this season, to end it with a state title.

"It's been my goal since I was a little kid, but last year I got a little taste of it. Hopefully this year I can make it happen," said Zach Jakes, Prep Athlete.

"He just wants to finish what he started last season at the state tournament," said Buttell.

Jakes comes from a wrestling family, learning and following in his brothers footsteps.



"I got two brothers, Tyler and Evan, and they really help me a lot. They're my everything right now, they really teach me and help me a lot," said Zach Jakes.



"He just keeps going, he doesn't break. He's mentally strong, physically strong, and he's got a lot of drive. I think he just breaks kids," said Evan Jakes.

And there aren't too many times the Scarlets grappler slips up on the mat.



"His technique has elevated, as he's grown through all the seasons. He doesn't wrestle completely mistake free, but he makes very few mistakes," said Buttell.

Jakes leadership when he steps into the circle is why he's this week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.