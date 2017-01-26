KEYC - Preparing For Buffer Law Compliance

Preparing For Buffer Law Compliance

WATONWAN COUNTY, Minn. -

Watonwan Co. Soil and Water Technician Chad Hildebrand said, "This open ditch right here is identified as a public water, so the public water would require the 50-foot average, 30-foot minimum."

For the last several months... Watonwan County Soil and Water Conservation District Technician Chad Hildebrand has been working with landowners to prepare for Minnesota's buffer law.

Hildebrand said, "About 1200 parcels in the county for Watonwan, I've probably dealt with around 200 to 220 parcels and about 75 landowners whether it's calling, coming into the office or emails."

The first deadline for Minnesota's buffer law is November 1 for public waterways, and that leaves just a few short months for landowners to come into compliance.

Hildebrand said, "Preliminary compliance, were at 54 percent compliance already and I just want to get everybody in compliance as fast a possible."

But it's not just a one size fits all option that landowners have to choose from.

Hildebrand said, "Talk about what options they can do, whether it's the Conservation Reserve Program, the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, just implementing a buffer with our cost share buffer implementation."

But Hildebrand says one of the first steps for landowners is to get in contact with their local Soil and Water Conservation District to plan out what's the best fit for their fields and management practices.

Hildebrand said, "We can do a site visit. We can take our Trimble GPS unit; we can go out there... mark the top of the bank, mark the 50-foot width buffer with a GPS within a centimeter."

Even as landowners work to come into compliance, counties also have to decide if state or county officials will handle enforcement.

A decision expected to come down to cost.

Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said, "This is a classic example of one of those new mandates that come to the local governments, in this case, at this time, there's no additional money that comes to support the effort at the local level."

Counties need to make a decision by March 31.

--KEYC News 12

