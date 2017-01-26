Doctor Says Vasquez Is Competent to Stand Trial

A doctor who will testify for the prosecution says Miguel Vasquez is competent to stand trial.



Vasquez is the Springfield man accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend Amber Lechuga in September 20-14.

The declaration that he is competent comes after Vasquez was sent to the St. Peter Security Hospital in November for evaluation after attempting suicide at the Brown County Jail.

That suicide attempt put the trial on hold...until now.



According to Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson, this doctor's findings were the same conclusions from a doctor the judge had also asked.

The mental state of Vasquez is part of this trial because of his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Vasquez faces four felony charges, including first and second-degree murder.

Vasquez has been in the Brown County Jail since late December after undergoing a mental evaluation at the St. Peter Security Hospital.

Court administration says after this latest doctor's findings the trial is now set to resume soon.

-KEYC News 12