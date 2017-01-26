Lee Christensen Appealing Murder Case

Lee Christensen is appealing his second–degree murder verdict and sentence.



A jury found the 19-year–old Estherville man guilty last July for the June 2015 shooting death of 19–year–old Thomas Bortvit.

In December, Christensen was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He'll be eligible for parole in 35 years.

His attorney filed the appeal notice to the Iowa Supreme Court last week, ahead of the 30 day deadline.

Christensen's attorney was seeking a new trial before his sentencing, citing social media posts influencing the jury's verdict. The judge denied that request.

