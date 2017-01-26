Minnesotans Continue to Recover From September Flooding

As the FEMA registration deadline of Jan. 30 nears, Minnesotans affected by the September 2016 severe storms and flooding who have not registered for FEMA assistance need to call 800-621-3362 or register online at disasterassistance.gov.

Residents of Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties who suffered damage during the September storms may be eligible for assistance but must register by the deadline.

Recovering from a disaster can be overwhelming. FEMA assistance is only one part of recovery efforts. Voluntary agencies, state and local officials, federal agencies and non-profit organizations all are instrumental in ensuring a community fully recovers.

Long-term recovery committees play an important role working with residents to solve their issues, concerns and needs. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is currently working in Waseca and Freeborn Counties to assist residents impacted by the flood get connected to long-term recovery committees.

If you live in Waseca County, please call 507-308-4336. If you live in Freeborn County, please call 507-473-2718. If you need assistance with long-term recovery outside of those two counties, please call Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota at 651-969-2313.

