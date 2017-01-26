Rep. Considine Supportive of Health Insurance Premium Relief Bill

Following the passage of the health insurance premium relief bill Thursday, Rep. Jack Considine (DFL – Mankato) released the following statement:

“It is not a perfect bill, but we delivered on the vow we made to Minnesotans when we said we would provide relief for the surging premiums. The fact that we were able to get this type of deal is a promise we are all proud to fulfill.

“It’s unfortunate it didn’t come sooner and there are some reforms in it that must be monitored closely, but it was so important to get this relief to the people who need it. Moving forward, I’m encouraged by the support for Rep. Clark Johnson’s bill, which would position MinnesotaCare – a program that has been proven reliable for 25 years – as a public option in our state.”

-KEYC News 12