Spring Lake Park Receives Grants for Skating Project

North Mankato's Spring Lake Park skating facilities will undergo a $200,000 upgrade.



On Thursday, the city received matching $50,000 grants from the Mankato Area Foundation and the Anthony Ford Foundation. This will go toward upgrading the existing rink, as well as adding a second Olympic-size rink and a warming house.



"Youth hockey has been a long standing tradition in North Mankato and the Mankato area. We continue to see the growth in that area for our youth sports. As we see growth in the area, for both girls and boys, we want to expand our facilities to accommodate that ongoing opportunity for them to learn how to skate and play hockey," said North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen.



On top of the grants, the city has put in $100,000 for these projects, which are expected to be complete next year.

--KEYC News 12