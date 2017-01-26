School Principal Receives Golden Apple Award

From greeting students in the hallways to visiting every table at lunch, Lake Crystal Elementary School Principal Beert takes the time to get to know each and every student.



Superintendent Tom Farrell says, "He's out in the school; he's out connecting with students, parents and staff every day when they come into school. He really takes time to learn about the kids and finds out who they are. He makes them feel comfortable."



Mr. Beert's involvement creates a positive environment to help students succeed.



"It's important for our students to feel safe here at our school and to enjoy coming to school. It's important for them to see smiling faces and people who genuinely show love toward kids. It's hard sometimes being a child and growing up. We want this to be a welcoming, loving place where kids feel safe," said Principal Beert.



One way Mr. Beert encourages his students is through the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Program.



"We do a lot of things on a daily and monthly basis. We try to be as positive with kids as possible, trying to get out 5 positives to every one negative or more," said Beert.



He also works with staff to make sure students are engaged inside the classroom.



"I just finished some training with staff on interactive teaching to make sure our kids are up and moving a lot," said Beert.



His passion in and outside of the classroom that helps the school thrive.



"We're in it for the kids and helping them grow socially, academically, emotionally. All of those are really important to us here," said Beert.



This is what earned Mr. Beert the Golden Apple Award.



--KEYC News 12.