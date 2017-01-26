Three Charged With Stealing 75 Guns From Millville

Three people have been charged with stealing about 75 firearms from a Millville gun shop and trying to sell them.

Thirty-eight-year-old Alex Boyd, 30-year-old Sasha Marie Erdner, and 19-year-old Trinity James Wicka were charged in a federal indictment unsealed this week.

ATF Special Agent in Charge James Modzelewski says the September robbery of Millville Rod and Gun Shop was one of the largest gun shop burglaries in the state in recent years. Many of the guns are still missing.

