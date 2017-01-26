Premium Relief Heads to Dayton's Desk

Financial help for Minnesota residents paying massive health insurance premium hikes has cleared the Minnesota Legislature. The Minnesota Senate approved a bill Thursday using $325 million in state funds to cut monthly premiums by 25 percent.

The House passed it 108-19 later Thursday, and Gov. Mark Dayton has indicated he'll sign it. The state support is only available to shoppers who buy coverage on their own and don't get federal subsidies. Those consumers are paying between 50 percent to 67 percent more in premiums this year. State officials estimate 125,000 residents will start getting the relief in April.

Many Democrats objected to an included measure that allows for-profits to start selling coverage in Minnesota.



-KEYC News 12