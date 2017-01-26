Thrive: Thyroid And Body Function

There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.



According the American Thyroid Association, more than 20 million Americans have some sort of thyroid disease. Dr. Andrea Pollema says, "The thyroid secretes a hormone that helps regulate your weight and temperature, even bowels. So Thyroid problems are pretty common." Common, but yet it's estimated that of those with thyroid disease, 60% are unaware that they have it. Dr. Pollema says, "Thyroid problems can be caused from medications, viruses,autoimmune type diseases. We do a blood test to check." Dr. Pollema says There are several different types of Thyroid issues, but there are two that are most common.

Dr. Pollema says, "Hyperthyroidism is overactive thyroid and getting too much of the hormone, so might experience palpitations or weight loss. If its underactive its Hypothyroidism...can cause fatigue and weight gain." According to the American Thyroid Association, women are five to eight times more likely than men to have thyroid problems.

