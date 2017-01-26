Theuninck Passes 3,000 Point Milestone

The Mankato Loyola Crusaders girls basketball team played on the road against the St. Peter Saints Thursday night.

Senior Lindsey Theuninck came into the contest 14 points shy of 3,000, and netted the milestone in the first half.

She finished with 17 points on the evening.

But St. Peter wins 67-52 over the Crusaders.

--KEYC News 12 Sports