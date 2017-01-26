KEYC - McCabe Drops 31-Points in Clippers Win

McCabe Drops 31-Points in Clippers Win

Thursday night in Cleveland it was a rematch of last year's Section 2A title game between the Clippers and Cyclones. Entering the contest, Cleveland was unbeaten and even though St. Clair had a couple of losses, both teams were undefeated in Valley Conference play. Cleveland jumped out to a 9-0 lead and held St. Clair to five field goals in the first half. Mitch McCabe drained nine three-pointers, finishing the night with 31-points to lead all-scorers. The Clippers led 28-16 at halftime and stayed perfect on the season with their 67-38 victory over St. Clair.

