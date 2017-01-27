North Mankato Teen Facing Arson Charge

A North Mankato teenager is facing an arson charge for allegedly starting a fire at Koppen Gardens apartment complex in early December.

According to the complaint the 17 year old told authorities they were drinking at the apartment on the night of November 30th.

The teen says they were drunk and used a lighter and paper to start the fire on the 2nd floor first.

The document states the teen says they started another fire on the 5th floor and then went outside.

The teen called 9-1-1 after realizing what they had done was wrong.

The teen is facing one count of 1st degree arson in Nicollet County Court.