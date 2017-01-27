KEYC - As Signups near End, Officials Promote Insurance Discount

As Signups near End, Officials Promote Insurance Discount

State officials are urging Minnesota residents to sign up for health insurance and get a new discount.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill Thursday that puts $312 million in state funds to help offset massive premium increases on the individual market. It's only available to shoppers who don't receive federal subsidies through MNsure.

That relief was months in the works at the Legislature. And with open enrollment ending Tuesday at midnight, time is running out to take advantage of it.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said Friday eligible residents will see an average of $150 in savings monthly. And the discounts will be automatic starting in April for anyone who buys health insurance.

Health plans will also reimburse shoppers for the higher costs in previous months.

