GMG Announces Volunteers of the Year

Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato and City Center Partnership announce their 2016 Volunteer of the Year award recipients. David Wittenberg, Sandra Oachs and Betty Ouren have made outstanding contributions to our organizations by demonstrating leadership through service and volunteerism as well as making contributions to the betterment of the community’s quality of life, business environment and economic vitality.

Greater Mankato Growth’s Volunteer of the Year, David Wittenberg: David Wittenberg is a dedicated and valued volunteer leader for GMG whose service in 2016 went above and beyond for the organization and community. As Chair of the Mankato Sports Commission, he was instrumental in our community’s efforts to advance sports tourism and the development of a regional recreational facilities. He was a leading voice and advocate for extension of the sales tax referendum, which will pave the way for tens of millions of dollars of investment into the vitality and livability of our community. David is also one of the original members of GMG’s Public Affairs Steering Committee and played a lead role in the success of last year’s Journeys of Leadership event. His passion, hard work and talent are examples of which our community can be proud.

Visit Mankato’s Volunteer of the Year, Sandra Oachs: Sandra Oachs has been a champion for Greater Mankato for many years. She has worked on numerous committees that have helped make our community a great destination to live, work and play. She made an especially large impact through multiple years of service in Visit Mankato, including a position on the inaugural Sports Commissioner, which was crucial in revolutionizing the City Center Campus Coalition. She has provided decisive leadership on the Executive Committee and has served six years on the Visit Mankato Board of Governors. Sandra’s ability to see the bigger picture has contributed to convention attraction efforts for Visit Mankato as well as the entire community.

City Center Partnership’s Volunteer of the Year, Betty Ouren: Betty Ouren has long been active in the Marketing & Promotions Committee with the City Center Partnership. She has worked on projects like Alive After 5 and Hockey Night which help drive business and traffic to the City Center. In 2016, she also joined the CityArt Committee and played a key role in reaching sponsorship goals for the 2017 Walking Sculpture Tour. Betty’s dedication and love for her community have made an impressive impact on the City Center’s vibrancy.

Award recipients will be honored at the Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. Annual Meeting on March 9 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, at the Centennial Student Union Ballroom at Minnesota State University, Mankato. This year’s theme, The Future Is Now, focuses on the organizations, members and investors successes of 2016 and goals for 2017.

-KEYC News 12