Bills Addressing Unlawful Protesting to Receive Hearings

A pair of bills designed to curb unlawful protests will soon be debated in the Minnesota House Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee, according to State Representative Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center).

Cornish believes the proposed legislation is in response to recent protests that shut down Interstate 94 and the Minneapolis Airport.

“It will be interesting to hear these bills to see how they’re framed and how they ultimately impact free speech,” said Cornish, who chairs the House public safety committee. “Most people support peaceful protests, but there has been a lot of push back from the public – and rightfully so – when protesters shut down Interstate 94 and put drivers, law enforcement, and themselves at risk.”

Cornish said the first bill would strengthen the current penalty for intentional public highway obstruction from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor, increasing the probability for a stay in jail, higher fine and longer probation.

The second proposal would authorize local governments to recover public safety costs by suing protesters who have taken part in unlawful assemblies and public nuisances.

“Cities and counties are forced to waste their tax dollars not only to protect property and remove and transport these lawbreakers, but to clean up the damage they create,” Cornish said. “The goals of these bills are to keep law and order and protect the public, and while it’s true we have laws already in place that address highway obstruction and unlawful assembly, they clearly aren’t strong enough to force the most radical protesters to use common sense.”

Critics have urged lawmakers this measure could be used to silence dissent.

-KEYC News 12