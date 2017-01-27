Bills Addressing Unlawful Protesting to Receive Hearings

Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin
Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street. One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.
Officers were called to the scene after 11 p.m. for reports of a man attempting to break into an apartment building on Grove Street.
Suspect allegedly had backpack of burglary tools, and made threatening comments toward officer taking him to jail.
Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4.
The Blue Earth County Board came to a budget agreement for the County Government Project at today's meeting. The County has worked with ISG on a plan for the location that best meets the future needs of the County. The project includes a new parking ramp and a combination of new construction and remodeling at the Blue Earth County Government Center. Blue Earth County City Administrator Robert Meyer says, "It is a large project we are adding almost 38 thousand square feet onto ...
