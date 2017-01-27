Bill Introduced to Help Fort Ridgely Golf Course

A bill was introduced to help the Fort Ridgely Golf Course. This legislation would turn over operation of the golf course at Fort Ridgely State Park (FRSP) to the City of Fairfax. The bill is co-authored by six state representatives, including Representative Tim Miller (R) and Representative Clark Johnson (DFL).

The companion bill, Senate File 245 is co-authored by four state senators. The legislation is partially based on DNR considerations granted to the City of Minneapolis, which operates Fort Snelling Golf Course at Fort Snelling State Park, where state park permits are not required, and golf cart rentals are available, as is the ability to purchase beer. The proposed legislation would allow the City of Fairfax to provide similar services at the golf course at FRSP.

Fairfax Capital Equipment Campaign:

At the January 19th Rally, the city of Fairfax, in cooperation with the Friends of Fort Ridgely, announced a $100,000 goal in pledges to a capital campaign for the purchase of the equipment and supplies necessary to operate the FRSP golf course. Within the first few days, the city has received $10,000 in pledges.

The capital campaign pledges will be collected upon passage of the legislation. A pledge form can be found on the Friends of Fort Ridgely Facebook page and at the Fairfax City Office. Pledges can be mailed to City of Fairfax at PO Box K, Fairfax, MN 55332 or submitted by phone to City Administrator Marcia Seibert-Volz by calling (507) 426-7255 Ext. 21.

History:

The Fort Ridgely Golf Course is ninety years old this year. It is one of the oldest courses in southern Minnesota. For generations, golfers have enjoyed the unique natural setting and historic background. A $2.1 million renovation with conversion to grass greens was completed in 2008.

In the last several years, the DNR Parks & Trails Division has transitioned to a state-wide “System Plan”, which essentially shifted the management of the FRSP golf course to the “honor system” without any promotion of the golf course. Without any marketing or promotion of annual memberships and with reduced staffing hours at the ranger station to collect green fees, revenues dwindled.

The DNR announced last March that they intended to close the golf course. That began a grassroots drive to save the course. Hundreds of citizens became engaged, and over a thousand names were collected in a petition drive. All of the region’s legislators joined in the bipartisan effort, but the DNR refused to alter their position. At the urging of legislators, the City of Fairfax stepped forward with an offer to operate the course. That proposal was rejected by the DNR without negotiation. The DNR then moved forward to amend the master plan for FRSP to convert the golf course into another 40 acres of native prairie grass. The only option left to save this $2.1 million+ of recreational infrastructure was to work with our state representatives and state senators to seek a legislative solution.

