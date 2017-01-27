KETELSEN REPORT: Concerns Over TPP

Whether it's corn, soybeans, pork or beef, a lot of Minnesota's agricultural products are exported. Many farmers and agricultural organizations are worried that President Trump's decision to pull out of the multi–nation Trans Pacific Partnership agreement will cost the state's farmers valuable markets.

The recent announcement by President Trump that the United States would not be a participant in the Pacific Rim trade agreement known as TPP has many farm groups concerned. Trade of agricultural products to countries around the world is critical they say for farmers in the United States. Bruce Schmoll, a Minnesota farmer, is chairman of the US Meat Export Federation.

Now that it's happened we're trying to be optimistic that he's talked about trying to have separate agreements with individual countries moving forward. The problem with that is that it takes some time. We've seen TPP at about 7 years in the making to this point and a lot of producers just don't have that kind of time.

Schmoll emphasized the importance of trade to all U.S. farmers, especially the meat industry and he said the Asian countries are very good customers.

In our case, Japan is one of the biggest ones, Vietnam, but we're looking especially in the beef area competing with Australia. Right now we have seen an increase in production so we have a surplus of beef and pork, for that matter. We have made some headway in the Japan market because Australian beef has been in decline because of the drought. But the minute they come back, they're already at about a 10 percent advantage in the tariff position in Japan and we're going to be behind the eight–ball there.

You'd hope that somewhere along the line what emerges out of this is an improved trade agreement of some kind and that we didn't just simply walk away. I think the concern is that other countries are certainly looking to build that alliance and building that trade region, so we, I think, need to be a part of that. For agriculture it's certainly an important piece, that trade component.

In agricultural trade, the unknown is not good and right now with the TPP off the table, there are a lot of unknowns about what's going to be done in trade with many countries around the world. What will happen? We'll have to wait and see.

