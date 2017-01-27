Gas Station Employee Saves Customer's Life

It started as a normal day at work for one Casey's General Store employee.



"I was helping someone at the register," said Second Assistant Manager Stephanie Olson.



And for store regular Karen Guggisberg. "I had been working at St. Andrews, I taught religion in the afternoon. I came over here between my little breaks and evidently, I was going to get something to eat," said Guggisberg.



Olson added, "Karen had walked over to put her food on the table and we heard a bang"



That's when Guggisberg went into cardiac arrest.



"I came to the side of the counter and I looked and saw immediately that she was lying on the floor. So I took off running and threw a chair out of my way. I immediately went down to the ground and removed her scarf and tried to open her airway the best that I could. I ended up sticking my fingers in her mouth to try to get her tongue that was swollen out of the way and started doing compressions," said Olson.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find Guggisberg unresponsive, with her head resting up against the trashcan.



"I wanted to throw up. But I thought, 'I have to do this, I have to save her.' I love her. She's one of my regulars. I become really attached to a lot of people in town," said Olson.



Guggisberg was hooked up to an AED machine and airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.



"I don't remember anything until I woke up in the hospital. I didn't really know what happened until I talked to Katie and Steph, when they told me how they found me. I don't remember much," said Guggisberg.



Now, two weeks later, Guggisberg is joining store staff to honor Olson with the Coin of Excellence for her heroic actions.



"It could've been not the greatest outcome. Because they responded as fast as they could, they really saved her life," said Fairfax First Lieutenant Ambulance Erin Curran.



Olson added, "They said if I didn't do what I did; it would've turned out different."



"I really can't thank them enough. Without them I wouldn't be here," said Guggisberg.



Guggisberg says she experienced no warning signs before the incident, but she now has a defibrillator in the event of any future attacks.

--KEYC News 12