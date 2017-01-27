KEYC - Gas Station Employee Saves Customer's Life

Gas Station Employee Saves Customer's Life

Posted: Updated:
FAIRFAX, Minn. -

It started as a normal day at work for one Casey's General Store employee.

"I was helping someone at the register," said Second Assistant Manager Stephanie Olson. 

And for store regular Karen Guggisberg. "I had been working at St. Andrews, I taught religion in the afternoon. I came over here between my little breaks and evidently, I was going to get something to eat," said Guggisberg.

Olson added, "Karen had walked over to put her food on the table and we heard a bang"

That's when Guggisberg went into cardiac arrest.

"I came to the side of the counter and I looked and saw immediately that she was lying on the floor. So I took off running and threw a chair out of my way. I immediately went down to the ground and removed her scarf and tried to open her airway the best that I could. I ended up sticking my fingers in her mouth to try to get her tongue that was swollen out of the way and started doing compressions," said Olson. 

Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find Guggisberg unresponsive, with her head resting up against the trashcan.

"I wanted to throw up. But I thought, 'I have to do this, I have to save her.' I love her. She's one of my regulars. I become really attached to a lot of people in town," said Olson.

Guggisberg was hooked up to an AED machine and airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

"I don't remember anything until I woke up in the hospital. I didn't really know what happened until I talked to Katie and Steph, when they told me how they found me. I don't remember much," said Guggisberg.

Now, two weeks later, Guggisberg is joining store staff to honor Olson with the Coin of Excellence for her heroic actions.

"It could've been not the greatest outcome. Because they responded as fast as they could, they really saved her life," said Fairfax First Lieutenant Ambulance Erin Curran.

Olson added, "They said if I didn't do what I did; it would've turned out different."

"I really can't thank them enough. Without them I wouldn't be here," said Guggisberg.

Guggisberg says she experienced no warning signs before the incident, but she now has a defibrillator in the event of any future attacks.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:33:03 GMT

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

  • Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:19:10 GMT

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

  • Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:10:04 GMT

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

    •   