Pond Hockey Tournament Preparations Continue

Preparations are wrapping up for the 9th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic tournament set for this weekend.



Friday, crews put the finishing touches on the rinks which are lined up across Spring Lake in North Mankato. Work has gone on without a hitch, and organizers say that Mother Nature has been favorable as of late, providing the event with some of the best ice in its 9 year history.



"When it was in the 40's for about a week straight we were sweating it, we got the cold weather we needed and a blanket of snow to make everything beautiful down here. A couple nights of freezing weather really brought it around and we have some of the nicest ice we've ever had for the event," said Committee Member Larry Wilde.



The event is free to the public and includes viewing from the pier, a sledding hill for kids, and a hospitality area serving food and refreshments.

The adult tournament is Saturday and youth on Sunday. All funds raised will provide research dollars for childhood Leukemia.

--KEYC News 12