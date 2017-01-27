KEYC - Doctors: Remember UV Rays Burn, Even in Winter

Doctors: Remember UV Rays Burn, Even in Winter

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

It's been about a week since we saw the sun last, but even though we haven't seen the sun, our body can feel the damage! The sun finally made a re–appearance, but it's been so long you might have ran out of the house and forgot all your sun protection!


"Because the snow is so reflective, a lot of the light, even though we don't know it's coming through the clouds is going to bounce right back up. So we're getting it from the sky, and also from down below, so it's actually a double whammy in the winter," Emma Langemo said.


We often don't realize that even when it's cold and cloudy outside the sun's harmful UV rays are still breaking through the clouds! And doctors say that getting sunglasses that have the gradient lenses won't protect from the rays bouncing back up form the snow.


"If you're out doing the winter activities we like to do here in Minnesota. Whether it's downhill skiing, or cross country skiing, or snow–snowmobiling, in those instances we can definitely see more problems with Solar–keratitis, which is essentially sunburn of the front surface of your eye...on people that don't wear sunglasses," Dr. John Lach said.


Dr. Lach also says polarized lenses make a huge difference against the annoying glare from snow. And spending a few extra bucks on a pair of sunglasses you can wear year–round, wouldn't be a bad investment.


"One thing for people to realize, is that they do need a quality pair of sunglasses, that protects from UV, that is 100% UV A, B, and C absorbing," Dr. Lach said.


But we often forget things—like our sunglasses! But we have to make sure we're also protecting the young eyes around us too.


"You know a lot of kids go out for recess, they go out and play, they're in sun all the time. You get a lot more of the UV exposure when you're a child," Langemo said. But it's not just our eyes we need to be looking out for! Often, without the sun and warm weather, we forget our SPF too, which is just as important in the winter months.


"Ears and lips and hands often get neglected for sun protection, for lips too they make special protection for SPF 30 or greater," Crista Wilkening, NP Dermatologist said. 


And even though it's tempting to want that "beach glow" from a quick tanning bed session... those can actually do much more damage than any good.


"No tanning bed use! Even one time in a year can significantly increase your risk for Melanoma," Wilkening said. 


The chances of you getting melanoma after one tanning bed session a year increases by 20 percent, Dermatologist Wilkening said. And that's already when the numbers are 1 in 5 will get skin cancer during their life.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:33:03 GMT

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

  • Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:19:10 GMT

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

  • Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:10:04 GMT

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

    •   