Doctors: Remember UV Rays Burn, Even in Winter

It's been about a week since we saw the sun last, but even though we haven't seen the sun, our body can feel the damage! The sun finally made a re–appearance, but it's been so long you might have ran out of the house and forgot all your sun protection!



"Because the snow is so reflective, a lot of the light, even though we don't know it's coming through the clouds is going to bounce right back up. So we're getting it from the sky, and also from down below, so it's actually a double whammy in the winter," Emma Langemo said.



We often don't realize that even when it's cold and cloudy outside the sun's harmful UV rays are still breaking through the clouds! And doctors say that getting sunglasses that have the gradient lenses won't protect from the rays bouncing back up form the snow.



"If you're out doing the winter activities we like to do here in Minnesota. Whether it's downhill skiing, or cross country skiing, or snow–snowmobiling, in those instances we can definitely see more problems with Solar–keratitis, which is essentially sunburn of the front surface of your eye...on people that don't wear sunglasses," Dr. John Lach said.



Dr. Lach also says polarized lenses make a huge difference against the annoying glare from snow. And spending a few extra bucks on a pair of sunglasses you can wear year–round, wouldn't be a bad investment.



"One thing for people to realize, is that they do need a quality pair of sunglasses, that protects from UV, that is 100% UV A, B, and C absorbing," Dr. Lach said.



But we often forget things—like our sunglasses! But we have to make sure we're also protecting the young eyes around us too.



"You know a lot of kids go out for recess, they go out and play, they're in sun all the time. You get a lot more of the UV exposure when you're a child," Langemo said. But it's not just our eyes we need to be looking out for! Often, without the sun and warm weather, we forget our SPF too, which is just as important in the winter months.



"Ears and lips and hands often get neglected for sun protection, for lips too they make special protection for SPF 30 or greater," Crista Wilkening, NP Dermatologist said.



And even though it's tempting to want that "beach glow" from a quick tanning bed session... those can actually do much more damage than any good.



"No tanning bed use! Even one time in a year can significantly increase your risk for Melanoma," Wilkening said.



The chances of you getting melanoma after one tanning bed session a year increases by 20 percent, Dermatologist Wilkening said. And that's already when the numbers are 1 in 5 will get skin cancer during their life.