Seeing Double in Jan 27 'Picks' of the Litter

This week's pick of the liter is Nefertiti and Coral. These two are not sisters but man, they sure look like it! Nefertiti is 1 and a half years old, and Coral is 2 years old. BENCHS says they'd love it if these two could stay together. Both are very cuddly and friendly. If you would like to meet Nefertiti or Coral, or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.