Seeing Double in Jan 27 'Picks' of the Litter

MANKATO, MN -

This week's pick of the liter is Nefertiti and Coral. These two are not sisters but man, they sure look like it! Nefertiti is 1 and a half years old, and Coral is 2 years old. BENCHS says they'd love it if these two could stay together. Both are very cuddly and friendly. If you would like to meet Nefertiti or Coral, or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

  • Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:33:03 GMT

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

  • Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:19:10 GMT

    Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street.  One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.

  • Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:10:04 GMT

    On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street

