KEYC - Study: Students' Behavior Improves with "Cyber-Cycling"

Study: Students' Behavior Improves with "Cyber-Cycling"

Posted: Updated:
By Stacy Steinhagen, News Anchor
Connect

A new study finds adding something called "cyber–cycling" to a child's school routine has significant benefits for kids with complex behavior problems.

14-year-old Jerry Andrews and 13-yea-old Rahlo Reay attend the Judge Baker Manville School in Boston. It's a therapeutic day school for children with behavioral and emotional disabilities.

He has a high functioning form of autism and sometimes that can come with behaviors that he has a hard time controlling.

Both boys participated in a study that found aerobic exercise on virtual–reality stationary bikes improved how children with behavior disorders act in class.

Kirsten Davison, PhD/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says, "There was about a 70 percent drop in disruptive behaviors in the classroom."

Davison led the study.

Davison said, "Impulsive behaviors, blurting out answers, emotional challenges like temper outbursts in the classroom."

At Manville, the cycling program is part of physical education. That includes two  20 minute riding sessions each week

The stationary bikes are hooked up to computers so students can play video games... Keeping kids such as 8-year-old Allara Rodriguez engaged.

"I've biked two miles on this I've done like 50 minutes for a long time," Allara said.

Jerry's mom says the benefits of cyber-cycling last even after the school day ends.

I would see a difference in the days that he had gym because he seemed to be more settled.

Researchers say only 10–15 minutes of exercise are needed to see results

Researchers say they saw the biggest results on the days the students were on the bikes, but they also saw overall improvement during the entire course of the study.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:33:03 GMT

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

    On Friday, July 28 at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin

  • Father of Philando Castile Wants Part of Settlement

    Father of Philando Castile Wants Part of Settlement

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:12:56 GMT

    The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.

    The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.

  • Black Lives Matter Minneapolis Issues Apology

    Black Lives Matter Minneapolis Issues Apology

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:06 AM EDT2017-08-02 11:06:16 GMT

    Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park. 

    Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photos of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park. 

    •   