Study: Students' Behavior Improves with "Cyber-Cycling"

A new study finds adding something called "cyber–cycling" to a child's school routine has significant benefits for kids with complex behavior problems.

14-year-old Jerry Andrews and 13-yea-old Rahlo Reay attend the Judge Baker Manville School in Boston. It's a therapeutic day school for children with behavioral and emotional disabilities.

He has a high functioning form of autism and sometimes that can come with behaviors that he has a hard time controlling.

Both boys participated in a study that found aerobic exercise on virtual–reality stationary bikes improved how children with behavior disorders act in class.

Kirsten Davison, PhD/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says, "There was about a 70 percent drop in disruptive behaviors in the classroom."

Davison led the study.

Davison said, "Impulsive behaviors, blurting out answers, emotional challenges like temper outbursts in the classroom."

At Manville, the cycling program is part of physical education. That includes two 20 minute riding sessions each week

The stationary bikes are hooked up to computers so students can play video games... Keeping kids such as 8-year-old Allara Rodriguez engaged.

"I've biked two miles on this I've done like 50 minutes for a long time," Allara said.

Jerry's mom says the benefits of cyber-cycling last even after the school day ends.

I would see a difference in the days that he had gym because he seemed to be more settled.

Researchers say only 10–15 minutes of exercise are needed to see results

Researchers say they saw the biggest results on the days the students were on the bikes, but they also saw overall improvement during the entire course of the study.