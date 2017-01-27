Knights Capture Win Over Raiders

In Girl's Basketball, Alden Conger made the trip over to Nicollet Friday night, both teams entered with records right at .500.

Erika Bute lead the team with 16.points in the contest. Abiigail Theusch had 13 points while Kelsey Newman collected 14 points in the game.



The Knights defeat the Raiders 62-54 and are now above .500 on the season.