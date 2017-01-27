KEYC - Scott West Grapplers Dominate Sibley East

Scott West Grapplers Dominate Sibley East

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
An intriguing match-up in Jordan, where the Scott West Panthers host the Sibley East Wolverines on the mat. Scott West is ranked #2 in AA, and Sibley East is #9 in A. Six ranked wrestlers a piece for the two squads, though the final score wouldn't show it.

Scott West swept the final seven matches to defeat the Wolverines handily 51-9.

