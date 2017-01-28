KEYC - Jan. 27th Full Sports Extra

Jan. 27th Full Sports Extra

Posted: Updated:

Boys Basketball

  • Mankato West at Mankato East
  • BEA at Waseca
  • St. Clair at MVL
  • FBA at WEM

Girls Basketball

  • Springfield at New Ulm Cathedral
  • Alden-Conger at Nicollet

Alpine Skiing

  • Big 9 Conference Meet

Wrestling

  • Sibley East at Scott West