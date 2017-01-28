Two Teens Injured in Crash

Two teenagers suffer non-life threatening injuries after rolling a car on icy roads.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 17-year-old Erin Baxter of Apple Valley was west of Morgan on Highway 68 by Three Lakes Township. That’s when she hit slush and snow and rolled her vehicle into the ditch.

Her passenger, 18-year-old Sara Teska of Lakeville also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol says they were both wearing their seatbelts.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

-KEYC News 12