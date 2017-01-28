Man Accused of Shooting Minneapolis Protesters Takes Stand

In a surprise move, the man accused of shooting five men protesting the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police has agreed to testify in his own defense.

Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella took the witness stand Friday, but did not get to details of the shooting. Scarsella is expected to resume testifying on Monday.

Scarsella has pleaded not guilty. On the stand, he described his passion for antique guns and told jurors he has a permit to carry a firearm.

Prosecutors allege Scarsella, who is white, took a .45-caliber handgun with him on the night of Nov. 23, 2015, and shot and wounded five black men protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis police.

Scarsella's attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

