UND Instructor, Student Pilot OK After Emergency Landing

A University of North Dakota instructor pilot and a student pilot are OK after engine failure forced their airplane to make an emergency landing in northwestern Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and other authorities responded just after 6:30 p.m. Friday after the 2008 single-engine Cessna landed south of Crookston.

Authorities say the plane was about 900 feet in the air when the engine failed. The two pilots then made an emergency landing into a plowed field.

Twenty-two-year-old instructor pilot Joseph Gromek and 21-year-old student pilot Collin Bates, both of Grand Forks, North Dakota, were found outside of the plane and unhurt. They were the only people in the plane, which was lightly damaged.

The plane was released to UND's Aviation Department.

-KEYC News 12