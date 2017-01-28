Four Involved in Crash on Madison Avenue in Mankato

Four people are involved in a crash on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

It happened around 10:00 Saturday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 92-year-old Ann Maland of St. Peter was eastbound on Madison Ave, and attempted to turn north onto Sioux Road.

She failed to yield to a Ford Ranger, which was westbound on Madison Ave, and a collision occurred in the intersection.

The Ranger was driven by 31-year-old Allen Dammann of Madison Lake.

Dammann, Maland and a passenger in each vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Mankato Police, Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted on scene.

All four were wearing seatbelts.

-KEYC News 12