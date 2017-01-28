UPDATE: State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash in Martin County

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Martin County.

It happened around 10:00 Saturday morning on westbound I–90 near Jay Township.

The Patrol says 61-year-old Charles Bilek of Clinton, Iowa was killed in the one-vehicle crash.

The Patrol says a pickup driven by 60-year-old Cynthia Pleau was westbound on I-90 when it lost control and rolled.

The roads were listed as icy at the time of the crash.

Pleau suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 15 and 16 year old passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

