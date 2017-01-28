One Dead, One Injured In Possible Home Invasion in Watonwan County

Just after 7 Saturday morning, the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible home invasion which involved a firearm in Fieldon Township, near Madelia.

While en-route to the scene, they found a vehicle with two people injured, one who was pronounced dead at the hospital and another with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputies who responded found a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Deputies then went to the scene and talked to the homeowner.

The scene was secured.

The case is being investigated by the BCA and Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

