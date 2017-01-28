Soup for Troops Raising Money for Two WWII Veterans

The Mankato Elks Lodge Number 225 had their third annual Soups for Troops Saturday.

"It's a great day for it. Little chilly outside, and, you know late in January," Todd Tanhoff, the ER of Elk Lodge said.



There's just something about having a hot cup of soup on a cold day...but imagine getting 20 of them, and it all benefits those who serve our country.



"As we all know, the money runs out before the need so we're very involved with the veterans in our area," Tanhoff said.



The Elks had about 20 different soups compete from local businesses like Pub 500, Olives, and The Loose Moose... and more than 300 people showed up for the cook–off and silent auction.



"So it's a lot of work by a lot of people. Good fundraiser," Larry Achterhoff, PER Elk Lodge said.



And it's definitely worth it for the veterans. The Elk Lodge is hoping to raise more than 5–thousand dollars so they can send the two world war two veterans on a honor flight in May.





"So they'll fly from Minneapolis to DC and back in the same day. So it's a big day, it's a great event," Achterhoff said. A great event for two deserving veterans. Lee Paulsen is from North Mankato and Jack Christiansen is from Mankato... both veterans of World War two.



"I was in the Merchant marines first, then I was in the Army, and spent most of my time in Fort Knox Kentucky," Christiansen, one of the WWII veteran said.



The trip costs about 15 to 17–thousand dollars. To go to the soup cook-off was 15 per person... But the veterans know experience of going on this honor flight to D.C. is priceless.



"I'm excited about it too. It's been quite a few years, it's been 60 years since I've been to Washington, through Washington, it's not the same," Christiansen said.