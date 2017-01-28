KEYC - Minnesota Family Sues Dentist Over Teen Daughter's Death

Minnesota Family Sues Dentist Over Teen Daughter's Death

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
 The family of an Eden Prairie teen is suing a dentist after the girl died during a procedure to remove her wisdom teeth.

The family of Sydney Galleger has filed a medical malpractice and wrongful death suit against Dr. Paul Tompach. The lawsuit alleges that several missteps caused the girl's death in June 2015, and seeks more than $50,000.

The 17-year-old student had her wisdom teeth removed at Tompach's Edina office. Her mother, Diane Galleger, has said her daughter's blood pressure shot up, her pulse dropped and she went into cardiac arrest. She later died at a hospital.

The state Board of Dentistry put Tompach under indefinite restrictions starting in March 2016. He continues to practice.

-KEYC News 12

