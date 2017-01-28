Update: Investigation Continues, One Dead After Possible Home Invasion In Watonwan County

One person is dead and another injured following a possible home invasion Saturday morning in Watonwan County.



Just after 7am Saturday morning, the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible home invasion that involved a firearm in Fieldon Township near Madelia.

On their way to the scene, they found a vehicle they believed was involved in the incident. The location the car was found has not been revealed.



"While he encountered the vehicle, he found two injured people within the vehicle. He called out for ambulance services to get there," said Jeremy Nachreiner Chief Deputy with the Watonwan County Sheriff's Department.



When the ambulance service got there, they took the 2 people, whose names haven't been released, to Madelia Hospital.



"One party was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was treated for non–life threatening injuries," said Nachreiner.



Deputies then went to the scene and talked to the homeowner. The scene was secured.

The case is being investigated by the BCA and Watonwan County Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation.

KEYC News 12 will have more information as this case develops.

--KEYC News 12

