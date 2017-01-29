Update: Authorities Identify Those Connected To Madelia Home Invasion Investigation

The Watonwan County Sheriff's office has arrested and booked 65–year–old David Allen Petterson on charges of second–degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection to a home invasion investigation.



"The law does say a self–defense law, but what we've gathered so far, we feel we have enough to charge him with second degree manslaughter," said Chief Deputy Jeremy Nachreiner with the Watonwan County Sheriff's Department.



The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified 19–year–old Nicolas Thomas Embertson of Madelia as the subject who died following the invasion.



"What we've done so far is collected evidence and talked with several people involved in this. Then we met with the Watonwan County Attorney's Office and advised him that we have arrested Mr. Pettersen. He will look at all our reports and decide whether or not formal charges will be filed against him," said Nachreiner.



Pettersen called authorities around 7 am Saturday morning following a home invasion on his residence just south of Madelia.

While on their way to the scene, authorities found a vehicle they believe was linked to the invasion, with two people injured inside, including Embertson, who was pronounced dead at Madelia Hospital.

The other person, whose name has not been released, suffered non–life threatening injuries.



"I am not aware of his current location. The investigators are still working on collecting interviews and evidence," said Nachreiner.



Pettersen is expected in court within the next few days.



"What we're doing right now is sending up our preliminary reports to the County Attorney's Office so he can review them and see if there is enough to formally charge Mr. Pettersen with the charges we are recommending," said Nachreiner.



Additional information will be released pending completion of interviews.



"This is a very complex and ongoing case. We're still investigating, talking to people and getting all the facts on it," said Nachreiner.



The case remains under investigation by the BCA and Watonwan County.

--KEYC News 12