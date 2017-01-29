Craft My Party Brings Pinterest To Life

Dozens of crafters are bringing their Pinterest boards to life with the help of Craft My Party.

The Waseca business is co-owned by two lifelong best friends, who had one vision in mind.



"We were looking for something different that women could do besides going to a bar. Just something different that women could do together," said Co-Owner Jamie Ginger.



Co-Owner Stacy Anazagasty adds, "I said to Jamie, we should just do this because we're almost 40. What do we have to lose? If we fail, we fail. At least we tried."



That's when they decided to borrow supplies and rent out the basement of Verizon Wireless to get the business off its feet.



"We started out very, very small. From like one party a month to one party a week. We love to repurpose, too. So that's it. We just took things that were used and made them beautiful," said Anazagasty.



Ginger adds, "It was a huge learning curve, but we learned a lot there, like how we need to better prepare ourselves for customers and larger classes."



In October, the business relocated to a bigger venue in downtown Waseca, offering anywhere from three to four classes each week.



"We really love to follow Fixer Upper, it's our favorite show. We love Chip and Joanne. We're doing clocks today, it's our big workshop," said Anazgasty.



But whether you're an aspiring artist or just an HGTV fan, Craft My Party welcomes people of all ages and talents.



"We want women to feel empowered. That's a big thing for women, to come here and be empowered. We want them to be able to build something with their hands and use power tools if they haven't done that before. Just to create and not feel intimidated," said Ginger.



The business also offers private parties. All of the supplies are provided, so all you need to do is show up and create. For more information on parties and classes, click here.

--KEYC News 12