Amboy Boasts Best Small-Town Restaurant Around

A peek inside the Amboy Cottage Café

And chances are, you'll see owner Lisa Lindberg as a busy bee.

But if you ask her, she wouldn't have it any other way.

Lindberg says, "Having a place for people to eat and meet is health."

Especially for a town with a population of just over 500.

But just over 16 years ago, the picturesque place was something quite different

Lindberg says, "It was a cottage style gas station built in 1928."

But Lisa had other plans in mind.

Lindberg says, "We inherited the building when it was going to be taken down. I had no idea what I was going to do, but Amboy had no place to eat."

But with no restaurant experience, Lindberg found an unusual source for inspiration.

Lindberg says, "I went back to me diaries and they were all about food."

And with a German teacher father, the traditions of meat and potatoes and home–cooked favorite became the staples.

Along with a home–town philosophy.

"We go local as much as much."

Whipping up the perfect recipe for success

The Amboy Cottage Café seats around 31.

They have around 12 people on staff.