Breakfast Benefit for Sherburn Teen with AVM

The Sherburn chapter of Future Farmers of America partnered with the Sherburn Lion's club to host a benefit pancake breakfast all for a 18–year–old they call a Christmas Miracle girl.

On Christmas day, the Engebretson family faced their worst nightmare...



"I kept thinking that this was all a bad dream and not happening. And we were supposed to still just go home and open our Christmas presents," Amber Engebretson said.



Duane and Amber Engebretson's oldest child of five had a bad headache, then severe neck-pain, and minutes later collapsed. The family rushed to the hospital to find out their daughter, Alyssa, was suffering from an AVM, or a brain bleed.





"On Christmas night, Alyssa was given, at best, a 2% chance of surviving her AVM. And she has overcome it. And she has shown her determination every day," Amber said.



"Very strong will, very strong," her husband Duane replied.



"Tough cookie," one of their sons said.



"She's a very strong girl, yes," Amber assured her son.



She's lost a lot of mobility on the left side of her body... and has a long road of rehab ahead of her. Alyssa's parents say she's had 3 brain surgeries in the past 30 days... she cannot talk, but communicates with a thumbs up or down. But since getting a shunt put in, she can now nod her head and give little smiles.



"She is extremely caring. She is fun loving, and if we can do anything involving animals she's a happy girl," Stephanie Wohluhter, one of Alyssa's FFA advisers said.



People with AVM's are born with them, they just show no signs until they start to bleed. The biggest factor for survival is reaction time to the bleed and time is something the Engebretsons are hoping is on their side.



"We're incredibly proud of her. She's been through a lot in the past month. And every single day we read her posts, we get updates. She's overcome some new hurdle that none of us expected her to have to face. So we're extremely proud," Wohlhuter said.



"She's shown us with all the stuff already that she's strong, she wants to fight, she will fight, and she's amazing. Amazing," Duane said.





If you'd like to donate to Alyssa and her family, there is a fund set up in her name at Bank Midwest in Sherburn and Fairmont.

If you'd like to see daily updates on Alyssa's condition, you can click on her Mom's Facebook account here. To donate money through her Go-Fund-Me account, you can click on this Go–Fund–Me link.