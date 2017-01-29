Snowshoeing For Beginners

It was a beautiful day for an afternoon of snowshoeing!

A group of six joined the DNR's Minneopa Naturalist Scott Kudelka on the trails. They saw coyote, deer and raccoon tracks on their 2 mile trek. Kudelka says events like these are great so people can try different types of snowshoes before running out and buying a pair and it's great to get people outside during this time of year when there are no bugs!



"We some beaver cuttings, so we have some active beavers back there, saw some really large trees. Some silver maple that probably 2–3 people would have to put their arms around. Grape vines snaking up into the trees, again, some things you might not notice any other time of the year," Kudelka said.



If you want to try snowshoeing, you can rent them at many state parks. Kudelka says the best park to try snowshoes on is at Flandrau state park, out in New Ulm.