Two Arrests In Drug Task Force Investigations

A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two people for alleged possession of meth Jan. 29 at around 5:00 a.m.

According to a press release, agents learned 35-year-old Theresa Sanchez of North Mankato was traveling to the Twin Cities to allegedly purchase methamphetamine.

Agents followed her and when returning, she was stopped in St. Peter.

The Task Force then learned another car driven by Jeremy Koecher of Mound was following Sanchez.

Authorities say he was stopped in Mankato and a search found 193 grams of meth.

That’s about two-fifths of a pound, and agents say the street value is around $6500.

They are both facing a first-degree charge of a controlled substance.

