Senators Franken And Klobuchar Fight Trump's Executive Order

Several hundred people gathered at the Twin Cities airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Jan. 29 demonstration at the MSP International Airport was one of many going on nationwide.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Al Franken gathered with some Minnesotans who are personally affected by President Trump's travel restrictions.

Republicans and Democrats say there needs to be more vetting against potential terrorists, but how to do that fairly isn't so clear.

Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) said, "If the new president wants to look at biometrics and some of the new technology that we think we could use more but you don't create chaos while you are doing and you don't do it on the backs of these little girls who are waiting on their 4-year-old sister to come in."

President Trump's executive order suspending the country's refugee program could affect at least 39 refugees who were scheduled to arrive to in the state in coming weeks.

The International Institute of Minnesota says the refugees the group is resettling have been through a two–year vetting process.

--KEYC News 12